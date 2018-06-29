High School Sports

Seven Kansas soccer players make scholar All-America teams, including three from KC area

By Shaun Goodwin

June 29, 2018 04:18 PM

The United Soccer Coaches announced its 2017-18 high school scholar All-America teams Thursday, with 28 male student-athletes and 54 female student-athletes making the list.

Seven players from Kansas made the list, with three coming from the Kansas City area: St. Thomas Aquinas midfielders Mallory Heying and Margaret Pigott and Tonganoxie forward Isaiah Frese.

The United Soccer Coaches are based in Kansas City. The scholar All-America teams acknowledge standout players who also show exemplary work in the classroom.

The seven Kansas players, with their grade-point averages:

  • Andover Central midfielder Jacob Cromley, 3.91 GPA
  • Aquinas midfielder Mallory Heying, 4.38 GPA
  • Aquinas midfielder Margaret Pigott, 4.32 GPA
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel goalkeeper Joe Chessmore, 4.18 GPA
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel defender Mary Clair Boulanger, 3.93 GPA
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel midfielder Sierra Fury, 4.10 GPA
  • Tonganoxie forward Isaiah Frese, 3.91 GPA

No Missouri players made the list.

The Scholar All-Americans will be formally at a luncheon, details to be announced, during the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 9-13, 2019 in Chicago.

