How to report high school football & other sports scores to The Star, using ScoreStream

The Star is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school results. On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on KansasCity.com from high school football games across The Kansas City Star’s coverage area. A separate scoreboard will feature results from all other high school sports.
Coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to increase the number of Friday night football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
