Here’s how day one of the Watson Challenge golf tournament played out in Parkville

Michael Letzig is the leader through one round of the annual Watson Challenge, being contested this week at The National in Parkville. Watson Challenge photo

The tournament named for and hosted by Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson got off to a flying start on a sunny Thursday at The National Golf Club of Kansas City in Parkville.

And it’s none other than a golfer from Parkville who is leading the annual tournament.

Michael Letzig, a 41-year-old PGA Tour veteran who went to high school in Richmond, opened with a 4-under 68. Overland Park’s Robert Russell, Prairie Village’s Andy Spencer and Lee’s Summit’s Ryan Argotsinger are all close behind with first-round 70s.

Zach VanDolah and Cole Elling, both of KC, opened with 71s.

Watson, 71, has long hosted this tournament to determine the best golfer in the KC area (though it was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). He fired a Thursday 75 and sits 7 back of Letzig in his quest for a sixth title at the event, which this year is taking place on one of the many courses Watson himself designed.

This story will be updated.