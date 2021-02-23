Tiger Woods injured in car crash, ‘Jaws of Life’ used to extract him from vehicle

FILE - Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 20, 2020. “Tiger,” a two part documentary about Woods premieres Jan. 10 on HBO. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) AP

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a roll-over traffic collision on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department.

Woods was taken to the hospital following the incident.

“On February 23. 2021 at approximately 7:12 a.m., LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” the sheriff’s department tweeted. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Black Horse road when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, ‘Eldrick Tiger Woods.’ Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics. then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest: ”Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Golf Digest said Woods was in California for a “content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV” after he was a host of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational this past weekend.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared this photo of Woods’ car:

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

Woods talked with CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz about his most recent back surgery:

Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz in the booth and spoke about his recovery from back surgery. pic.twitter.com/3TyTHgRFPA — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021