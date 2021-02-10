KC’s Korn Ferry Tour event, now known as AdventHealth Championship, eyes return in 2021

Hometown favorite Harry Higgs tees off on the 17th hole during the KC Golf Classic in May at Blue Hills Country Club . Special to The Star

When the KC Golf Classic returns to Blue Hills County Club this year, it will have a new sponsor and name.

The AdventHealth Championship is scheduled for May 17-23 with a total purse of $675,000. AdventHealth begins a six-year sponsorship with this year’s event.

There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, owned and operated by the PGA, and serves as a path to the PGA. Korn Ferry alumni make up 75 percent of the PGA Tour’s membership.

The tour provides 50 PGA Tour cards to players annually.

The 72-hole AdventHealth Championship will feature 156 participants. The tournament was first played at Blue Hills in 2019 and won by University of Oklahoma’s Michael Gellerman. Kansas City’s Harry Higgs tied for second.

For ticket information, go to adventhealthchampionship.com.