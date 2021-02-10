Golf

KC’s Korn Ferry Tour event, now known as AdventHealth Championship, eyes return in 2021

Hometown favorite Harry Higgs tees off on the 17th hole during the KC Golf Classic in May at Blue Hills Country Club .
Hometown favorite Harry Higgs tees off on the 17th hole during the KC Golf Classic in May at Blue Hills Country Club . Susan Pfannmuller Special to The Star

When the KC Golf Classic returns to Blue Hills County Club this year, it will have a new sponsor and name.

The AdventHealth Championship is scheduled for May 17-23 with a total purse of $675,000. AdventHealth begins a six-year sponsorship with this year’s event.

There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, owned and operated by the PGA, and serves as a path to the PGA. Korn Ferry alumni make up 75 percent of the PGA Tour’s membership.

The tour provides 50 PGA Tour cards to players annually.

The 72-hole AdventHealth Championship will feature 156 participants. The tournament was first played at Blue Hills in 2019 and won by University of Oklahoma’s Michael Gellerman. Kansas City’s Harry Higgs tied for second.

For ticket information, go to adventhealthchampionship.com.

  Comments  

News

Cognizant sets standard with marketing money in PGA and LPGA

February 10, 2021 11:57 AM

Sports

Column: A shot for Kamaiu Johnson, a boost for minority tour

February 10, 2021 11:57 AM

Entertainment

A different Pebble Beach Pro-Am without fans or celebrities

February 09, 2021 10:53 AM

Sports

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 09, 2021 10:07 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service