Golf
Iowa State golfer from New Zealand wins 100th Kansas Women’s Amateur
New Zealand native and University of Iowa golfer Alanna Campbell won the 100th Kansas Women’s Amateur Tuesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, beating runner-up Rachel Stous of Topeka by 6 strokes.
Campbell shot a three-day total of 211 (73-66-72) on the par-72 course.
Stous, winner of the Kansas City Women’s Match Play Championship at Swope Memorial in June and a product of Wichita State, carded a final-round 76 after recording a 68 Monday.
KU Jayhawks golfer Sera Tadokoro had a double bogey on No. 18 to settle for third, while Derby’s Kenni Henson, who golfs for UMKC, took fourth.
Leawood’s Megan Propeck finished fifth and won the low junior competition ahead of Julia Misemer of Blue Valley West High School.
Megan Lucas and Faith Hedges each had holes in one in the final round.
Comments