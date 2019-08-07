Iowa State golfer from New Zealand wins 100th Kansas Women’s Amateur

Iowa State golfer and New Zealand native Alanna Campbell won the 100th Kansas Women’s Amateur this week in Hutchinson. Iowa State Athletics

New Zealand native and University of Iowa golfer Alanna Campbell won the 100th Kansas Women’s Amateur Tuesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, beating runner-up Rachel Stous of Topeka by 6 strokes.

Campbell shot a three-day total of 211 (73-66-72) on the par-72 course.

Stous, winner of the Kansas City Women’s Match Play Championship at Swope Memorial in June and a product of Wichita State, carded a final-round 76 after recording a 68 Monday.

KU Jayhawks golfer Sera Tadokoro had a double bogey on No. 18 to settle for third, while Derby’s Kenni Henson, who golfs for UMKC, took fourth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leawood’s Megan Propeck finished fifth and won the low junior competition ahead of Julia Misemer of Blue Valley West High School.

Megan Lucas and Faith Hedges each had holes in one in the final round.