As Gary Woodland closed in on U.S. Open title, Kansas City viewers tuned in

Self: Woodland’s win ‘one of the coolest things to happen to KU Athletics’ Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self explains why he thinks Gary Woodland's US Open win 'one of the coolest things to happen to KU Athletics.' Self spoke to reporters on June 17, 2019 at Allen Fieldhouse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self explains why he thinks Gary Woodland's US Open win 'one of the coolest things to happen to KU Athletics.' Self spoke to reporters on June 17, 2019 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas City was tuned in to Gary Woodland’s quest for the U.S. Open championship.

The city got into the Women’s World Cup viewing, and even the parade for the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Kansas City was a top five market for the golf and soccer on Sunday.

The U.S. Open fourth round on Fox drew a 7.8 Nielsen rating in Kansas City. Ratings were higher only in West Palm Beach, Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida; and Pittsburgh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The rating in KC peaked at 10.9 from 8:30-9 p.m., as Woodland played the final holes and held off Brooks Koepka.

Kansas City is the closest major market to Woodland, the Topeka native who went to Kansas. The championship was Woodland’s first major.

The U.S. women’s 3-0 World Cup victory over Chile pulled a 5.4 rating on Fox in Kansas City, fourth among major markets. The national rating was 3.8. Kansas City was the top local market for the 13-0 opening game victory over Thailand earlier in the week.

The Blues’ parade in Kansas City was the highest rated program on cable in Kansas City (0.6) for the majority of its time slot that lasted nearly four hours (noon-3:45 p.m.).