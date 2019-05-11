Nelson Ledesma grabs lead at KC Golf Classic

Nelson Ledesma is right where he wants to be after three rounds at the Web.com Tour’s KC Golf Classic.



Ledesma shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday at Blue Hills Country Club and is alone atop the leaderboard at 11-under 205 heading into Sunday’s final round.



He has a 2-stroke lead over Kyle Reifers, who shot a 67 on Saturday and is at 9 under. Three golfers are tied for third at 8 under par.



Ledesma made four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine in posting the 65 to grab the lead.



Luke Guthrie, the leader after two rounds, shot an even-par 72 on Saturday. He was on pace to be in closer range of Ledesma heading into Sunday, but Guthrie had a double-bogey 6 on No. 17 on Saturday.

Joseph Winslow, who played in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas, shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday and is tied for 33rd and 2 under.

Harry Higgs of Overland Park, who golfed in college at SMU, is tied for sixth at 6 under.

Former PGA player Boo Weekley is at even par after a 74 on Saturday.