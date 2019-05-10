Luke Guthrie is leader at halfway point of KC Golf Classic

Luke Guthrie has kept it low at Blue Hills Country Club.

Guthrie is the only player to shoot both of his rounds in the 60s so far this week at the Web.com Tour’s KC Golf Classic, and he has the lead because of it.

Guthrie, who shot a 69 on Thursday, shot a 5-under 67 on Friday. That put him atop the leaderboard at 8-under 136, good for a 2-stroke lead heading into Saturday’s third round.

Tim Wilkinson (67) and Michael Gellerman (67) were tied for second at 6 under par.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Thursday’s leader Motin Yeung found the going a little rougher Friday. Yeung, who started the day at 7 under par, shot a 4-over 76 and was tied for 13th at 3 under.

The cut was 2 over par.

Joseph Winslow, who played in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas, made the cut and advanced to Saturday’s round. Winslow shot a 73 for the second straight day and was tied for 59th at 2 over par.

Former University of Kansas golfer Chase Hanna missed the cut. Hanna, who attended Shawnee Mission East High School, followed up his 3-over 75 from Thursday with a 74 on Friday and finished 5 over.





Former PGA golfer Boo Weekley shot a 69 on Friday and was at 2 under par. Former Masters champion Mike Wier did not make the cut. Weir shot a 1-over 73 on Friday and ended up at 5 over.