KC Golf Classic gets under way at Blue Hills

Motin Yeung threw the number at the board that the field will be chasing at Blue Hills Country Club.

The Web.com Tour is in town this week, and so far it is Yeung who is making the most of it.

Yeung shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday in the opening round of the KC Golf Classic and has a 2-shot lead heading into Friday’s second round.

Yeung started his round on the back nine and did the bulk of his work there, shooting a 6-under 30. He birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 12 (two par-4s and a par-3) and then eagled the par-5 13th for a four-hole stretch at 5 under par.

Steve Wheatcroft and Steve Marino were tied for second place at 5-under 67.

Joseph Winslow, who played at St. Thomas Aquinas and then in college at Iowa, shot a 1-over 73 and was 8 shots behind Yeung. Chase Hanna, who played at KU and Shawnee Mission East before that, was 10 strokes back of the lead at 3-over 75.

Former PGA players Mike Weir and Boo Weekley were also playing in the event. Weir, a former Masters champion, shot a 4-over 76 on Thursday, while Weekley shot a 1-over 73.