KC golf legend Tom Watson excited as annual Challenge nears, this time at LionsGate

Tom Watson wasn’t pleased with his performance during the last three weeks’ PGA Champions events, but the Kansas City golf legend liked the way he played in a charity event Monday and hopes that continues through the annual Watson Challenge next month.

“I stunk up the joint,” Watson said Tuesday of his recent play on tour. “Yesterday, I played great here. I made a slight adjustment on a golf swing. ... Maybe yesterday’s thought will carry on until the end of June, when we are having the tournament here.”

The Watson Challenge, which benefits the First Tee of Greater Kansas City youth golf program and aims to identify the best golfer in the community, is set for June 21-23 at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate.

Watson has won his namesake event five times since it started in 2007, but he knows it won’t be easy to triumph again.

This year’s field of 48 players includes Andy Spencer, a member of the University of Kansas golf team who is the two-time defending champion, and Robert Russell, who could have a home-course advantage as the head professional at LionsGate.

“The Watson Challenge means a lot to me,” said Spencer, who played in high school at Shawnee Mission East. “I look at the dates and build my summer schedule around it. I think that says a lot about what it means to me and everyone around this area.

“What Mr. Watson has done for this area and this golf tournament has been great.”

Russell said the staff and membership at LionsGate, designed by Jack Nicklaus, are excited to be hosting the event this year. The course previously has been the site of PGA Tour Champions and Web.com Tour events.

“I like the way Jack bunkered the course,” Watson said. “If you get in some of those deep bunkers, you don’t have much of a chance.”

Watson, 69, joked that tournament officials should give him some help to keep up with younger player who hit the ball farther than he does.

“I’m lobbying for some senior tees,” Watson said. “Anybody (69 or over) gets to play the senior tees.”

Spencer has had a chance to play LionsGate a few times, and he said it will be important to stay out of the rough if it is as long as he expects.

“It’s a course where you need to drive the ball well in order to have a chance to make birdies,” Spencer said.

Watson said one thing he likes is going to the practice area before rounds to see how serious and determined the participants are to win the honor of being called the best player in Kansas City for a year.

“They are in their competitive mode,” Watson said. “That is what the event is about. We’ll see who is the best.”