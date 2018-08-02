Web.com Tour arrives in town for weekend golf tournament

The Kansas City Golf Classic teed off early Thursday morning at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate, with over 150 golfers having traveled to the Overland Park course for the Web.com Tour’s four-day tournament.
The Web.com Tour is a developmental circuit for professional golfers wishing to make it to the PGA Tour.
After the first day of competition, four golfers sat atop the leaderboard at 8-under-par 71: Kyle Jones, Martin Trailer, Vince Covello and Beo Kim.
The solid start is an important one for Covello, who is in his 15th year on the Web.com Tour. Covello’s best finish in a Web.com tournament was a tie for third last year in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.
A strong result at the KC Golf Classic could budge Covello into the top 75 on the money list. Covello, who is from Philadelphia, is currently No. 83 on the money list. At the end of the season the top 25 finishers on the money list get a PGA Tour card and the top 75 keep their Web.com Tour status.
Play in the KC Golf Classic is set to resume at 7 a.m. on Friday.
Covello is scheduled to tee of at 8:40 a.m. on the back nine. Jones and Trailer will both tee off before Covello, while Kim will tee off at 12:15 p.m.
