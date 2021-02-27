UMKC
Hot-shooting South Dakota State beats Kansas City Roos for second straight night
South Dakota State was too hot for the Kansas City Roos to handle.
Douglas Wilson had 20 points as South Dakota State beat the Roos 89-77 on Saturday night.
Baylor Scheierman, Luke Appel and Matt Dentlinger added 16 points apiece for South Dakota State (15-6, 11-4 Summit League), which shot 74% (25 of 34) from the field.
The Jackrabbits made 35 of 42 (83%) free throws. Wilson and Dentlinger combined for 16-of-22 shooting from the line. Scheierman made all six of his free-throw attempts, and Appel hit 6 of 7.
Josiah Allick had 17 points for the Roos (11-12, 7-7). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 16 points. Franck Kamgain had 10 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Roos for the season. South Dakota State defeated Kansas City 67-49 on Friday.
