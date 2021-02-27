UMKC

Kansas City Roos’ five-game winning streak comes to an end at South Dakota State

The Associated Press

BROOKINGS, S.D.

The Kansas City Roos’ five-game win streak came to an end on the road on Friday evening.

Luke Appel came off the bench and scored 17 points, carrying South Dakota State to a 67-49 home win over Kansas City on Friday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 13 points.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points for the Roos (11-11, 7-6).

Josiah Allick added 12 points for the Roos, who will face off against South Dakota State again on Saturday night.

