UMKC
Kansas City Roos’ five-game winning streak comes to an end at South Dakota State
The Kansas City Roos’ five-game win streak came to an end on the road on Friday evening.
Luke Appel came off the bench and scored 17 points, carrying South Dakota State to a 67-49 home win over Kansas City on Friday night.
Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 13 points.
Brandon McKissic had 17 points for the Roos (11-11, 7-6).
Josiah Allick added 12 points for the Roos, who will face off against South Dakota State again on Saturday night.
Comments