Franck Kamgain scores a career-high 23 points as Kansas City Roos defeat Denver 80-69

Franck Kamgain had a career-high 23 points as the Kansas City Roos defeated Denver 80-69 at Swinney Center on Saturday night.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points and eight assists for Kansas City (11-10, 7-5 in the Summit League), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Zion Williams added 14 points and seven rebounds. for the Roos and Josiah Allick had 13 points.

Kamgain, a junior who played in high school at Center, made 6 of 11 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 three-pointers.

It was senior night for the Roos, who honored seniors McKissic, Williams, Marvin Nesbitt Jr., and Arkel Lamar.

Sam Hines Jr. had 19 points for the Pioneers (2-17, 1-11), who have now lost four straight. Jase Townsend added 18 points.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. Kansas City defeated Denver 68-57 on Friday.