Nesbitt carries KC Roos past Denver for fourth consecutive win and a .500 record

File

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had a career-high 20 points as the Kansas City Roos defeated Denver 68-57 on Friday night at Swinney Center.

Nesbitt Jr. had 18 of his 20 in the first half.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points for Kansas City, which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Allick added 13 points. Zion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Roos, who got back to .500 on the season at 10-10 and improved to 6-5 in the Summit League.

Kobey Lam had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-16, 1-10). Roscoe Eastmond added 12 points and six assists.

The two teams are set to match up again on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Swinney Center.

It’s senior night for the Roos, who will honor seniors Nesbitt Jr., McKissic, Williams and Arkel Lamar.