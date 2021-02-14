KC Roos men’s basketball wins third straight, sweeps Omaha in weekend series

The Kansas City Roos men’s basketball team completed a two-game sweep in a weekend series against Omaha on Saturday night at Swinney Center.

Josiah Allick posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, also adding five assists, as the Roos won 55-47 following their 62-52 win on Friday night. With the victory, Kansas City improved to 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the Summit League.

Allick and Brandon McKissic scored the Roos’ first nine field goals as they took a 26-15 lead. KC would fall behind 45-40 in the second half but then held Omaha scoreless for eight minutes, forcing four turnovers. Zion Williams’ three-pointer gave the Roos a 49-45 lead with three minutes remaining and McKissic added a three-pointer that put the game out of reach for Omaha (2-18, 0-10 Summit).

McKissic scored 17 points and had five rebounds for the Roos. Allick’s double-double was his fourth on the season.

The Roos will play host to Denver next weekend with games on Friday and Saturday.

Women sweep Omaha

The KC Roos women also closed out a sweep of Omaha on Saturday at Swinney Center, winning 76-66 after a 69-59 home win on Friday. It was the Roos’ first conference sweep of the season as they improved to 9-8 overall and 6-5 in the Summit. Omaha fell to 2-11 and 1-7.

The Roos shot 50% on Saturday as RaVon Nero and Mandy Willems each scored 16 points. Jada Mickens and Naomie Alnatas each had 15 points.