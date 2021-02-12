McKissic scores 29 to lift KC Roos to home victory over Omaha 62-52 in Summit League game

Brandon McKissic had a career-high 29 points as the Kansas City Roos defeated Omaha 62-52 at Swinney Center on Friday night.

Zion Williams had seven rebounds for Kansas City (8-10, 4-5 Summit League).

The Roos forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Matt Pile had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (2-17, 0-9), who have now lost 13 consecutive games — the fifth-longest active streak of its kind in the country. Ayo Akinwole added 15 points. La’Mel Robinson had 12 points.

The two teams are set to go at it again at Swinney Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.