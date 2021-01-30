KC Roos hold off Summit League foe North Dakota State for split in weekend series

The Kansas City Roos compete in the Summit League for NCAA sports. KC Roos Athletics

Zion Williams registered 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Kansas City Roos narrowly defeated North Dakota State 49-47 on Saturday night at Swinney Center.

Arkel Lamar had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Kansas City (7-10, 3-5 Summit League). Jacob Johnson added 10 points. Franck Kamgain had six assists.

North Dakota State scored 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for the Bison (10-8, 8-2). Jaxon Knotek added 11 points. Rocky Kreuser had 10 points and seven rebounds. Sam Griesel had a career-high 14 rebounds plus six points.

Kansas City lost to North Dakota State on Friday night at Swinney Center 71-67.

The Roos are set to play host to Omaha at Swinney Center on Feb. 12 and 13.