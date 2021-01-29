Kansas City Roos drop home game to North Dakota State in Summit League action

File

The Kansas City Roos played to a 1-1 split in last weekend’s series at Oral Roberts.

That’s the best the Roos will be able to do this weekend against third-place North Dakota State.

Sam Griesel had 15 points as North Dakota State edged past Kansas City 71-67 on Friday night at Swinney Center.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (10-7, 8-1 Summit League). Dezmond McKinney added 10 points. Jarius Cook also scored 10 points.

Arkel Lamar had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Roos (6-10, 2-5). Jacob Johnson added 12 points. Zion Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Roos’ played without Summit League player of the week Brandon McKissic and Josiah Allick, who were injured last weekend against Oral Roberts.

The Roos and Bison will square off again on Saturday, at 7 p.m. at Swinney Center.