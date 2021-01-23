Kansas City Roos come up short in first of two road games at Oral Roberts

File

The Kansas City Roos had their chances on the road at Oral Roberts.

In fact, the Roos had a 14-point lead with 14 minutes left in the game. But Oral Roberts went on a run to tighten things up and then was the team to make plays down the stretch in the Summit League game.

Max Abmas had 21 points, RJ Glasper scored 17 — including a runner in the lane with 3.4 seconds left — as Oral Roberts narrowly defeated the Kansas City Roos 60-58 on Saturday night.

Kevin Obanor added 12 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts (9-6, 6-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Francis Lacis had seven rebounds.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Roos (5-9, 1-4). Josiah Allick added 11 points. Zion Williams had five points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas City will get another full crack at it on Sunday as the Roos again play at Oral Roberts.