South Dakota takes care of KC Roos for a second straight night in Summit League action

The Kansas City Roos saw enough of Summit League foe South Dakota this weekend, and then some, at the Roos’ campus home floor at Swinney Center.

A.J. Plitzuweit registered 19 points and six assists as South Dakota got past Kansas City 68-62 on Saturday night. It was the Coyotes’ second victory over the Roos in two nights. Kansas City rallied big against South Dakota in the second half on Friday night, but the Roos still lost 66-64.

With the two losses, the Roos stand at 5-8 overall and 1-3 in the Summit. South Dakota owns the two triumphs over KC by a total of eight points, and that has helped push the Coyotes to 4-0 in the Summit League and 6-6 overall. South Dakota has won five straight games.

Josiah Allick had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos in Saturday’s loss. Brandon McKissic added 15 points. Demarius Pitts had 13 points and six rebounds.

Stanley Umude had 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mason Archambault added 13 points. Xavier Fuller had six rebounds.

The Roos are scheduled to play next at Western Illinois on Friday night in Macomb.