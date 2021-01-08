KC Roos basketball rallies big in second half but falls short against South Dakota

Kansas City Roos basketball is getting back-to-back chances against South Dakota in a Summit League weekend series.

The Roos were not able to capitalize on that first opportunity.

Stanley Umude had 18 points and six rebounds as South Dakota held off Kansas City 66-64 on Friday night at Kansas City’s Swinney Center.

It did not look like the Roos would give the Coyotes any kind of test at all in the first half; South Dakota led 40-26 at halftime.

But the Roos, led by Brandon McKissic, chipped away and made some runs in the second half and got the game to within three points on a couple of occasions. Still they could not get over the hump against South Dakota, which won its fourth straight and improved to 5-6 overall, 3-0 in the Summit League.

Kansas City outscored South Dakota 38-26 in the second half.

McKissic had 19 points overall for the Roos (5-7, 1-2). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Josiah Allick had 11 points.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota.

The Roos will get another shot at the Coyotes on Saturday night, again at Swinney Center starting at 7 p.m.