McKissic’s 21 points not enough for KC Roos in basketball loss at Toledo

The Kansas City Roos men’s basketball team dropped a third straight road game Saturday, losing 64-57 at Toledo.

The Roos were led by Brandon McKissic’s 21 points. KC trailed by 10 at halftime and 12 with 6 minutes, 48 seconds to go but cut the deficit to 60-57 on three-pointers by Franck Kamgain and Josiah Allick and a McKissic free throw.

Marreon Jackson closed out the win for Toledo (4-3) at the free throw line, making four for four in the final 2 minutes.

The Roos (2-4) next face Spurgeon College in back-to-back home games at Swinney Center on Dec. 15 and 16.