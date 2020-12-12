Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

UMKC

McKissic’s 21 points not enough for KC Roos in basketball loss at Toledo

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Roos men’s basketball team dropped a third straight road game Saturday, losing 64-57 at Toledo.

The Roos were led by Brandon McKissic’s 21 points. KC trailed by 10 at halftime and 12 with 6 minutes, 48 seconds to go but cut the deficit to 60-57 on three-pointers by Franck Kamgain and Josiah Allick and a McKissic free throw.

Marreon Jackson closed out the win for Toledo (4-3) at the free throw line, making four for four in the final 2 minutes.

The Roos (2-4) next face Spurgeon College in back-to-back home games at Swinney Center on Dec. 15 and 16.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service