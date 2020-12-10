KC Roos basketball loses third straight game, this one at Minnesota

UMKC guard Demarius Pitts (2) tries to shoot the ball against Minnesota center Liam Robbins (0) during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) AP

The Kansas City Roos opened this basketball season with two blowout victories over smaller schools.

The Roos, however, have been unable to find the win column in three games since.

On Thursday night, Kansas City lost at Minnesota 90-61.

With the loss, the Roos fell to 2-3 on the season, while Minnesota remained unbeaten and is 6-0.

Brandon McKissic and Demarius Pitts scored 10 points each for the Roos.

Liam Robbins scored a game-high 27 points for the Gophers. Robbins also had nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

Robbins opened the scoring with a three-pointer and the Golden Gophers never trailed.

The Golden Gophers scored 20 points off 14 Kansas City turnovers and had a 14-0 edge in fastbreak points. The Roos were called for 32 personal fouls as Minnesota outscored them 34-8 from the free-throw line.

The Gophers attempted 44 foul shots, the fifth most by a Division-I team this season. Only Georgia Tech (41, in a four-overtime game) has made more free throws in a game this season.

Kansas City’s previous two losses were to Kansas State and Southeast Missouri State.

The Roos are set to play at Toledo on Saturday at 11 a.m.