KC Roos announce cancellation of Saturday night game against South Dakota due to COVID

This was the messaged tweeted by the KC Roos Saturday afternoon announcing cancellation of that night’s home game vs. South Dakota. KC Roos Athletics

Saturday night’s Kansas City Roos men’s basketball game against South Dakota was canceled hours before their scheduled tipoff because of COVID-19 concerns.

The school announced the cancellation via its Twitter account with the following message:

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to ensure that the NCAA’s COVID-19 protocols are followed, tonight’s game versus South Dakota has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled.”

The non-conference home game had been slated to begin at 7 p.m. No further details about the reasoning behind the decision to cancel were given.