KC Roos hang tough but fall short against Southeast Missouri in first loss of season

It took the third game into the young hoops season before the Kansas City Roos ran into a team that could beat them.

That team was Southeast Missouri at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Tipoff Classic at Avila College on Saturday. SEMO left the gym with a 71-66 win over KC.

The Roos dropped to 2-1 after two victories in which they scored over 100 points each (over Culver-Stockton 105-35 on Wednesday and against Greenville (Ill.) 138-97 on Friday) in opening the season with a two-game win streak.

Saturday’s victory was SEMO’s first game of the season. It marked the first career win for Brad Korn, who is in his first year as head coach for Southeast Missouri after serving as an assistant under Bruce Weber at K-State for several seasons.

The Roos trailed almost the entire game against SEMO but was able to keep it close and had its chances.

Brandon McKissic led KC with 16 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. dropped in 15 points and brought down a game-high eight rebounds for the Roos, who out-rebounded the Redhawks 32-31.

SEMO’s Chris Harris led all scorers with 18 points. The Redhawks made 10 of 23 three-pointers; the Roos made 4 of 13.

The Roos are right back at it with a game on Monday at K-State.