UMKC

Kansas City Roos basketball sets program record with 138 points in victory over Greenville

Star news services

The Kasas City Roos have rolled to two easy victories in opening the 2020-21 basketball season.

Kansas City scored more than 100 points for the second straight game, and in this one on Friday beat Greenville (Ill.) 138-97 at Mabee Fieldhouse on the Avila campus in the first-ever Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Tipoff Classic.

The 138 points marked a program record for most points in a single game for the Roos.

The Roos beat Culver Stockton 105-35 on Wednesday at Swinney Center in the season opener.

KC was set to play against host Avila in Friday’s game, but because of NCAA COVID-19 testing protocols, the Eagles are now unable to participate in the tournament.

The Roos will square off against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Greenville was unable to offer much resistance to the Roos’ attack: KC outscored Greenville 65-46 in the first half and 73-51 in the second half.

Five members of the Roos team were in double figures scoring, led by Josiah Allick’s 29 points. Allick scored 21 points in season-opener against Culver-Stockton.

Kansas City made 62-80 shots from the field (77.5 %) for the game against Greenville. The Roos had 66 points on fastbreaks and got 71 points worth of bench production. The shooting percentage also was a program record for the Roos.

