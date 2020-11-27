Kansas City Roos basketball sets program record with 138 points in victory over Greenville

The Kasas City Roos have rolled to two easy victories in opening the 2020-21 basketball season.

Kansas City scored more than 100 points for the second straight game, and in this one on Friday beat Greenville (Ill.) 138-97 at Mabee Fieldhouse on the Avila campus in the first-ever Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Tipoff Classic.

The 138 points marked a program record for most points in a single game for the Roos.

The Roos beat Culver Stockton 105-35 on Wednesday at Swinney Center in the season opener.

KC was set to play against host Avila in Friday’s game, but because of NCAA COVID-19 testing protocols, the Eagles are now unable to participate in the tournament.

The Roos will square off against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Greenville was unable to offer much resistance to the Roos’ attack: KC outscored Greenville 65-46 in the first half and 73-51 in the second half.

Five members of the Roos team were in double figures scoring, led by Josiah Allick’s 29 points. Allick scored 21 points in season-opener against Culver-Stockton.

Kansas City made 62-80 shots from the field (77.5 %) for the game against Greenville. The Roos had 66 points on fastbreaks and got 71 points worth of bench production. The shooting percentage also was a program record for the Roos.