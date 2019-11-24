UMKC loses to undefeated Liberty in Bahamas tournament championship game

UMKC’s quest for a tournament championship fell short Sunday night as the Kangaroos lost 62-49 to Liberty in the Island of the Bahamas Classic title game in Nassau.

The Kangaroos (4-4) trailed 10-0 before scoring their first points. After building a 10-point halftime lead, Liberty (8-0) used a 12-0 run in the second half to stay ahead.

The Flames reached last season’s NCAA Tournament, beating No. 5 seed Mississippi State in the first round.

“We lost to a team that was a 12 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, while winning 29 games,” Roos coach Billy Donlon said. “This was a great experience for our guys to understand what a championship program looks like and plays like. The ball did not go in the basket tonight and our defense wasn’t good enough to carry us. We will grow from this trip.”

Senior Jordan Giles led UMKC with 13 points and junior Brandon McKissic scored 11 points off the bench. The Roos shot 34% in the first half (9 for 26) but made 11 of 22 shots after halftime.

UMKC returns home to face Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Swinney Center.