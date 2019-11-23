UMKC advances to Bahamas Showcase championship game

A trip to the Bahamas has done wonders for UMKC basketball.

In fact, the Kangaroos will play for a tournament championship.

Rob Whitfield made seven three-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for UMKC as the ‘Roos beat East Carolina 74-68 in the semifinals of the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase in Nassau on Saturday night.

UMKC improved to 4-3 on the season with its third straight win and will face Liberty in Sunday’s final set for 7 p.m. Central.

Liberty handled Rice 71-59 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

UMKC got things going early enough against East Carolina. The Kangaroos outscored the Pirates 42-26 in the first half. East Carolina rallied in the second half, particularly down the stretch, but the ‘Roos were able to hold on for the victory.

East Carolina, which had beaten Evansville in the opening round, dropped to 2-4 on the season.

UMKC beat George Washington in the first round, also by the score of 74-68.