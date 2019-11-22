UMKC wins tournament opener in Bahamas showcase

The UMKC Kangaroos opened up their basketball trip to the Bahamas with a victory.

UMKC beat George Washington 74-68 in The Islands of the Bahamas Showcase in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday.

It was the first of three games for the Kangaroos in the tournament: With Friday’s win, UMKC in Saturday’s semifinals will face the winner of Friday’s game between Evansville and East Carolina.

Jahshire Hardnett led the way on Friday for the Kangaroos. Hardnett, a senior guard, scored a career-high 25 points.

UMKC took control of the game with a 25-10 run in the second half and improved to 3-3 on the season. George Washington dropped to 1-4.

The ‘Roos trailed 30-23 at the half but outscored the Colonials 51-38 in the second half.