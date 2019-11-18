Roos set program record with 73-point margin in basketball victory over Bacone

The UMKC basketball team returned to Kansas City after a three-game road losing streak and set a program record.

The Kangaroos beat Bacone (Okla.) of the NAIA 111-38, a 73-point victory, on Monday night at Swinney Center.

Javan White led the way for UMKC (2-3) with a double-double, scoring 24 points on 11 of 14 shooting and grabbing 15 rebounds. Josiah Allick also produced a double-double, coming off the bench for 12 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. White played 18 minutes.

The Roos led 52-20 at halftime and held Bacone to 18 points in the second half. They shot 57.1% for the game. Bacone (0-7) shot 9 of 36 in the first half and 5 of 21 in the second.

UMKC next plays at 4 p.m. Friday against George Washington at The Islands of Bahamas Showcase.