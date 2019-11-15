UMKC basketball loses third straight game

File photo

UMKC played its third straight road game, and UMKC lost its third straight game.

The Kangaroos fell at Milwaukee 61-52 on Friday night.

Cold shooting didn’t help UMKC. The Roos made 20-52 (38.5 percent) of its shots from the floor, including 7 of 22 on three-pointers.

Rob Whitfield and Brandon McKissic each scored 10 points for UMKC, which dropped to 1-3 on the season.

The Kangaroos were outrebounded 38-27 by the Panthers, who improved to 3-1 on the season.

Te’Jon Lucas scored a game-high 15 points for Milwaukee.

The Kangaroos two prior losses came at Oklahoma State and then Drake.

UMKC returns to the court at home on Monday night, as the Kangaroos are set to play host to Bacone (Okla.).