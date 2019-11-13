Roos lose second straight on the road, falling 76-58 at Drake

UMKC’s basketball struggles away from Kansas City continued Wednesday night with a 76-58 loss to Drake at the Knapp Center.

The Bulldogs shot 60% for the game, including 6 of 11 from three-point range. Liam Robbins scored a career-high 23 points for Drake (2-1), which entered the game averaging 10 made threes per game, which ranked 10th in the nation.

Jordan Giles scored 15 points for UMKC (1-2), which shot 38.6%. The Kangaroos were coming off a 69-51 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Brandon McKissic added 10 points for the Roos. He shot 2 of 3 from three, improving on his 46.2% three-point shooting entering the game.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Kansas City stays on the road, playing at Milwaukee on Friday. The Roos return home Monday for a 7 p.m. game against Bacone at Swinney Center.