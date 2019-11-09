UMKC unable to keep up with Oklahoma State

UMKC headed to Oklahoma State for its first of three games against Big 12 foes this season. UMKC also has December matchups against Iowa State and Kansas.

UMKC’s Javan White led all scorers with 20 points, including 13 in the second half, but the Kangaroos were not able to pull off the upset Saturday.

Oklahoma State dominated the boards and beat UMKC 69-51.

Yor Anei finished with 13 points for the Cowboys.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Oklahoma State (2-0) held a 40-24 rebounding advantage and outscored the Roos (1-1) 42-18 in the paint.

The rebounding discrepancy didn’t go unnoticed by UMKC head coach Billy Donlon.

“The three things you have to do when you play Oklahoma State is to do well on transition defense, defend the glass and you have to take away their threes,” he said.

UMKC will play at Drake on Wednesday.