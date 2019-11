Wright State head coach Billy Donlon gestures to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentuckyon Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 78-63. (AP Photo/James Crisp) AP

Billy Donlon won his debut as the KC Roos men’s basketball coach Tuesday night.

The Kangaroos beat Avila 102-49 at Swinney Center behind junior Brandon McKissic’s career-high 27 points. The 53-point margin of victory was the second-largest in program history and it was the Roos’ first 100-point game since 2014.

Kansas City’s next game is on the road against Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Saturday.