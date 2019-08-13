UMKC hires Texas Longhorns assistant as its new head softball coach

Kansas City Roos Athletics

Kerry Shaw will take over the UMKC softball program as head coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Shaw, from Bates City, Missouri, was the hitting coach at Texas last season as the Longhorns reached the NCAA Super Regionals. Before that he was the head coach at Division II University of Mary for three seasons.

“Kerry’s commitment to the student-athlete experience, skill development acumen, and expertise in positive team culture made him the ideal fit for our program,” athletic director Brandon Martin said.

In college, Shaw played baseball at William Jewell and South Carolina-Aiken. After playing three seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization, Shaw graduated from Missouri Western in 1993 and coached at Odessa, Oak Grove and Grain Valley high schools.

“Kansas City is where I grew up and hold very dear to my heart and I will take special pride in bringing conference championships to Kansas City,” Shaw said. “I am looking forward to meeting the returning and incoming players and getting started on this exciting journey.”

Shaw replaces Meredith Neal, who along with assistant coach Greg Bachkora were terminated in May. Bachkora had been accused last year of sexual harassment by former players.

The two were let go because of poor performance by the team, according to Martin. Neal was 265-408 record in 14 seasons as coach. After a nine-game winning streak earlier this season, UMKC finished 2019 at 27-29. The program has never participated in the NCAA Tournament.