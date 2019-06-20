UMKC
UMKC will play closer to home with conference change back to Summit League
UMKC is returning to the Summit League.
The school announced Thursday evening that it will rejoin the league it left to compete in the Western Athletic Conference. The Kangaroos have one year left in the far-flung WAC before its new membership begins officially on July 1, 2020.
Proximity to fellow league members will be a big advantage for UMKC, with only one more season of road trips to Seattle; Bakersfield, California; Orem, Utah; and Phoenix.
Those destinations will be replaced by Western Illinois in Macomb; Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Nebraska-Omaha.
“These changes are about competitive excellence, positioning our student-athletes and teams to win conference and NCAA post-season championships,” UMKC athletic director Brandon Martin said in a statement. “This also will help inspire our Roo Nation, elevating the fan experience, creating rivalries and partnerships that make games not only competitive but fun and exciting. This, coupled with fiscal savings, is a win-win.”
UMKC had been a member of the Summit for 20 years before leaving after the 2012-13 season. It will become the league’s 10th member in 2020.
The move was approved by the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Thursday in Columbia.
Summit League members, 2019-20
Denver
Nebraska-Omaha
North Dakota
North Dakota State
Oral Roberts
Purdue University-Fort Wayne
South Dakota
South Dakota State
Western Illinois
