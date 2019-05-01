UMKC lands Clemson transfer Javan White, who is immediately eligible for next season

Clemson’s Javan White (35) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Billy Donlon has his center for his first season running Missouri-Kansas City.

Clemson transfer Javan White, a 6-foot-10 graduate center, announced on Wednesday that he would spend his final season at UMKC. White played at Clemson as a redshirt junior in 2018-2019 after transferring from Oral Roberts a year earlier.

Donlon has a great relationship with Clemson coach Brad Brownell, who recruited and coached Donlon at North Carolina-Wilmington. Donlon later coached with Brownell at his alma mater and followed him to Wright State. Donlon hired Clemson’s director of recruiting Lucas McKay as an assistant to his staff.

In his lone year at Clemson, White averaged two points and two rebounds per game as a reserve while starting two games for the Tigers. As a sophomore at Oral Roberts, White averaged 10.2 points and a team-high nine rebounds per game. In the 2017-2018 season, White ranked in the top-15 nationally in offensive rebounds per game with 3.53 and had a 20-rebound game against Little Rock.

White hails from Ames, Iowa, and won’t be far from home for his final collegiate season. At Ames High School, alma mater to NBA players Doug McDermott and Harrison Barnes, White broke Barnes’ school record for career blocks of 94 with 127 in his high school career.