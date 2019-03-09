UMKC closes out regular season with win at Chicago State

UMKC closed out its regular season with a victory in Chicago.
The Kangaroos beat Chicago State 76-61 on Saturday afternoon.
The win puts UMKC at 11-20 on the season and 6-10 in WAC play. The 11 wins eclipses last season’s win total off 11, and the six conference victories betters last year’s five wins in the WAC.
Jordan Giles led the way for the ‘Roos on Saturday with a game-high 17 points in his 18 minutes of play. He was 8 of 10 from the field.
Chicago State, meanwhile, lost its 20th straight game and finished 0-16 in the WAC, 3-28 overall.
The WAC tournament is set to begin on Thursday in Las Vegas.
