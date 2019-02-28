UMKC comes up short against New Mexico State

Putting an end to a losing streak proved to be a tall order for UMKC, particularly against first-place New Mexico State.
UMKC lost to New Mexico State 75-55 on Thursday night at Swinney Center on the UMKC campus.
It was the Kangaroos’ third straight loss. They are now 10-19 on the season and 5-9 in the Western Athletic Conference.
New Mexico State, meanwhile, improved to 25-4 and 13-1 in the WAC.
Xavier Bishop led UMKC with a game-high 15 points.
UMKC trailed New Mexico State 39-21 at the break. The ‘Roos played the Aggies closer in the second half but still faced the double-digit deficit the whole period.
The Kangaroos shot 40 percent from the field for the game, compared to the Aggies’ 50.8, and the ‘Roos were outrebounded 40-23.
UMKC concludes its home schedule for the season on Saturday against Texas Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. at Swinney Center.
