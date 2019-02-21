UMKC fades in second half at Seattle

Cold shooting in the second half on the road on Thursday night in WAC action ruined UMKC’s chances at a season sweep of Seattle.
It also put an end to The Kangaroos’ two-game winning streak and pushed back until Saturday a chance to exceed last season’s win total.
UMKC made only 28.6 percent of its shots from the field in the second half on Thursday and fell at Seattle 69-64.
The ‘Roos, who led for a substantial portion of the game, including 36-30 at halftime, dropped to 10-17 on the season and 5-7 in the WAC. One of UMKC’s victories earlier in the season was a 63-54 triumph on Jan. 26 at Swinney Center on the UMKC campus. The Kangaroos came back from a 10-point deficit in that one.
In Seattle on Thursday, UMKC let Seattle back in front with poor shooting: UMKC made 8 of 28 shots in the second half, including 3 of 13 on three-pointer,s and the Redhawks (14-12, 2-9 WAC) outscored the Kangaroos 39-28 for the half.
Xavier Bishop led UMKC in the game with 14 points, while Brandon Suggs added 11 points with a game-high 13 rebounds. Terrell Brown threw in a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds for the Redhawks.
UMKC will go for its 11th win of the season — the ‘Roos were 10-22 last season — on Saturday night at Utah Valley.
