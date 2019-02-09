UMKC loses at California Baptist for third straight loss

UMKC’s run at matching last season’s win total is in full-snag mode.
The Kangaroos lost to California Baptist 70-60 on Saturday night in Riverside, Calif. It was UMKC’s third straight loss and sixth defeat in its last seven games.
The Kangaroos are 8-16 on the season and fell to 3-6 in the WAC. UMKC is two wins shy of last season’s win total of 10 games.
California Baptist, meanwhile, got to .500 in conference play at 5-5 and upped its overall record to 13-10.
The ‘Roos were down just one point at the half at 31-30 but had a difficult time getting any thing going early in the second half and had to play catch-up for most of the period. The Lancers pulled away and outscored UMKC 39-30 in the second half.
UMKC split the season series with California Baptist. The Kangaroos beat the Lancers 84-68 in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 10.
Rob Whitfield paced the Kangaroos on Saturday with 17 points. Whitfield made 5 of 8 three-pointers. Marvin Nesbitt, meanwhile, had 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos.
Jordan Heading led the Lancers with 24 points. California Baptist’s Milan Acquaah — the WAC’s leading scorer at 21.2 points per game heading into Saturday’s game — finished with 22 points.
UMKC returns to action with a home game against Grand Canyon at Swinney Recreation Center on Thursday at 6 p.m.
