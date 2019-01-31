UMKC has tough time at New Mexico State

New Mexico State once again proved to be a tough team and tough place to play for the UMKC Kangaroos.
UMKC fell to New Mexico State 70-54 in Las Cruces, N.M., on Thursday night.
With the loss UMKC fell to 8-14 on the season and 3-4 in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Aggies, meanwhile, improved to 17-4 and 6-1. They advanced their winning streak on the season to six games. UMKC has lost four of its last five.
And with Thursday’s loss, UMKC is 0-6 in its history at New Mexico State and 1-12 against the Aggies overall.
This game was a low-scoring affair. UMKC trailed at the half 30-22 and tried to play catch-up the rest of the way but made little headway.
Rob Whitfield finished with a game-high 16 points for UMKC. Jordan Giles added 13 for the Kangaroos.
UMKC will play at Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.
