UMKC basketball drops second straight conference game, losing 78-50 at Grand Canyon

Carlos Johnson scored a career-best 21 points and Grand Canyon rolled to 78-50 win over UMKC on Saturday night.
Johnson was 6 of 10 from the field for the Antelopes (11-7, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference), who have won three straight. Xavier Bishop scored 11 points for the Kangaroos (7-12, 2-2), who lost their second straight WAC game. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. led UMKC with eight rebounds.
Bishop was the only Kangaroos player to score in double figures, but he was limited to 21 minutes, heading to the bench a few minutes into the second half because of a sprained ankle sustained during UMKC’s Thursday night loss at CSU Bakersfield, according to coach Kareem Richardson.
“That limited his mobility,” Richardson said.
Grand Canyon shot 50 percent from the field compared to 34.5 percent for UMKC and had a 38-29 rebounding edge.
“We have to give GCU credit tonight,” Richardson said. “They were able to get our defense out of position which enabled them to score around the basket or get fouled.”
The Antelopes scored first and never looked back, jumping to a 21-8 lead midway through the opening period and building to a 41-21 advantage at halftime. They outscored UMKC 37-29 in the second half and cruised to the win.
UMKC returns home for a 6 p.m. Thursday game against Utah Valley at Swinney Rec Center.
