Roos improve to 2-0 in WAC with home victory over California Baptist

The UMKC men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference competition with an 84-68 home win over California Baptist Thursday night.
The Roos (7-10, 2-0) had five players in double figures, led by forward Jordan Giles and guard Brandon McKissic, who scored 17 points apiece.
Xavier Bishop added 13 points, including three three-pointers on 10 tries; Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points to go with seven rebounds, and Jamel Allen added 10 points off the bench.
UMKC led 35-31 at halftime and never looked back, outscoring 49-37 Cal Baptist (9-7, 1-2) after intermission.
Aussie Jordan Heading led the Lancers with 23 points.
The Roos shot 52.9 percent, including 40 percent from three-point range, and forced 18 turnovers while committing 12.
UMKC, which has won three of its last four after starting the season 0-6, next plays Thursday, Jan. 17, at CSU Bakersfield.
