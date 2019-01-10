Roos improve to 2-0 in WAC with home victory over California Baptist

UMKC

The Kansas City Star

UMKC basketball players and coaches stand for the alma mater after the Kangaroos’ victory over Chicago State at Swinney Recreation Center on Jan. 5, 2019. Blair Kerkhoff bkerkhoff@kcstar.com
The UMKC men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference competition with an 84-68 home win over California Baptist Thursday night.

The Roos (7-10, 2-0) had five players in double figures, led by forward Jordan Giles and guard Brandon McKissic, who scored 17 points apiece.

Xavier Bishop added 13 points, including three three-pointers on 10 tries; Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points to go with seven rebounds, and Jamel Allen added 10 points off the bench.

UMKC led 35-31 at halftime and never looked back, outscoring 49-37 Cal Baptist (9-7, 1-2) after intermission.

Aussie Jordan Heading led the Lancers with 23 points.

The Roos shot 52.9 percent, including 40 percent from three-point range, and forced 18 turnovers while committing 12.

UMKC, which has won three of its last four after starting the season 0-6, next plays Thursday, Jan. 17, at CSU Bakersfield.

