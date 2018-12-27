UMKC can’t keep up with the Creighton Bluejays

UMKC gave up over 40 points in each half on Thursday night against Creighton, and the overall result was not good.
UMKC lost 89-53 to the Creighton Bluejays in Omaha, Neb.
The Kangaroos were down 42-24 at the half and were outscored in the second half 47-29.
UMKC dropped to 5-10 on the season, while Creighton improved to 9-4.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting. UMKC could not muster up much of an attack: The ‘Roos shot 41. 5 percent from the floor for the game, compared to Creighton’s 61.8 percent.
UMKC came into Thursday’s game off a 95-59 home win over Elon.
The Kangaroos will open up WAC play Jan. 5 against Chicago State at Municipal Auditorium.
Comments