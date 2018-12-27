UMKC

UMKC can’t keep up with the Creighton Bluejays

Star news services

December 27, 2018 09:40 PM

Creighton’s Martin Krampelj knocks the ball loose from UMKC’s Xavier Bishop during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
UMKC gave up over 40 points in each half on Thursday night against Creighton, and the overall result was not good.

UMKC lost 89-53 to the Creighton Bluejays in Omaha, Neb.

The Kangaroos were down 42-24 at the half and were outscored in the second half 47-29.

UMKC dropped to 5-10 on the season, while Creighton improved to 9-4.

Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting. UMKC could not muster up much of an attack: The ‘Roos shot 41. 5 percent from the floor for the game, compared to Creighton’s 61.8 percent.

UMKC came into Thursday’s game off a 95-59 home win over Elon.

The Kangaroos will open up WAC play Jan. 5 against Chicago State at Municipal Auditorium.

