UMKC Kangaroos run by Elon 95-59

The Kansas City Star

December 22, 2018 05:04 PM

UMKC got almost everyone involved on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium and rolled to a 95-59 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

UMKC improved to 5-9 on the season, while Elon dropped to 4-9.

Six UMKC players scored in double figures. Jamel Allen led the way with a career-high 18 points. Aleen made 4 of 8 three-point shots and was 7 of 11 overall from the field for the Kangaroos, who shot 53.2 percent for the game (33 of 62) from the field and 61. 5 percent on threes (16 of 26).

The Kangaroos and Phoenix were knotted at 19-19 with about 15 minutes left in the first half, but it was all UMKC from that point forward. The Kangaroos went on a 34-10 run to close out the half and then outscored Elon 42-30 in the second half.

Brandon McKissic and Marvin Nesbitt each scored 15 points in the game for the Kangaroos.

Next up for UMKC is a game at Creighton on Thursday.

