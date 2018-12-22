UMKC Kangaroos run by Elon 95-59

UMKC got almost everyone involved on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium and rolled to a 95-59 victory over the Elon Phoenix.
UMKC improved to 5-9 on the season, while Elon dropped to 4-9.
Six UMKC players scored in double figures. Jamel Allen led the way with a career-high 18 points. Aleen made 4 of 8 three-point shots and was 7 of 11 overall from the field for the Kangaroos, who shot 53.2 percent for the game (33 of 62) from the field and 61. 5 percent on threes (16 of 26).
The Kangaroos and Phoenix were knotted at 19-19 with about 15 minutes left in the first half, but it was all UMKC from that point forward. The Kangaroos went on a 34-10 run to close out the half and then outscored Elon 42-30 in the second half.
Brandon McKissic and Marvin Nesbitt each scored 15 points in the game for the Kangaroos.
Next up for UMKC is a game at Creighton on Thursday.
