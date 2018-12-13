UMKC

UMKC stumbles hard down the stretch against Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Star news services

December 13, 2018 08:37 PM

UKMC guard Brandon McKissic fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UMKC was so close to winning its third straight.

But a turnover and a missed shot down the stretch were costly in the Kangaroos’ 69-66 loss to Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.

After Wisconsin-Milwaukee made two free throws with 26 seconds left in the game, UMKC had a 66-65 lead, and the ball.

But the Kangaroos’ Rob Whitfield turned the ball over, and Milwaukee’s Darius Roy turned that into a layup for a 67-66 lead with 15 seconds left.

UMKC got the ball down the court quickly, but Brandon McKissick could not convert on a shot inside with 9 seconds left. Milwaukee rebounded and produced a dunk from Amir Allen. Just like that, UMKC had lost 69-66 after leading most of the game.

Milwaukee closed the game on a 12-0 run

With the loss, UMKC, which had won two straight games, dropped to 3-8 on the season. Milwaukee improved to 3-8.

Xavier Bishop led UMKC with 16 points and five assists. DeAndre Abram had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee.

UMKC is set to play host to McNeese State at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

