Bishop’s late free throws give UMKC road win

Xavier Bishop hit a pair of free throws with 1 second left in the game, pushing the UMKC Kangaroos to 65-63 victory over South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday.
After opening the season with six straight losses, UMKC has won two straight, and three of four, and has a record of 3-7.
South Dakota dropped to 4-5.
UMKC was down in this one 40-30 at the break, but the Kangaroos got things going in the second half.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Xavier Bishop, who came in as the Kangaroos’ leading scorer at 17.2 points per game, had team highs of 15 points and seven assists and netted all 15 of those points in the second half when UMKC outscored South Dakota 35-23.
Stanley Umude finished with a game-high 18 points for South Dakota.
UMKC will take on Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 6 p.m. on Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.
Comments